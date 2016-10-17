Italian woman arrested in Malta over 'mafia-related activities'

A 40-year-old Italian woman who is wanted by the Italian police for alleged mafia-related crime has been arrested in Malta.

Malta police said the arrest was made in an operation in collaboration with the Italian authorities following the issue of a European Arrest Warrant.

"The woman, who was living in Mosta, was wanted by the Italians for crimes related to mafia activities, including usury, extortion, illegal possession of weapons and theft," the police said.