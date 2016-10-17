Incentives for occupational pension schemes

The government will next year offer fiscal incentives to employers who voluntarily opt to set up occupational pension schemes, Finance Minister Edward Scicluna announced in the Budget speech today. The incentives will be in the form of tax credits.

The minister said Malta's financial infrastructure is to be strengthened next year through various measures including the opening of a Development Bank. The bank will have an authorised capital of €200 million of which €30m will be paid up capital.

Work will continue on the setting up of an Export Credit Agency while a Joint Enforcement Task Force will be set up to ensure that businesses have a level planning field. Its work will include spot checks to detect illegal employment and workers' exploitation as well as unfair import practices.

Business start-ups will be given more professional help through the International Accelerator which would identify new areas of potential economic activities.

In order to encourage investment in the stock exchange, a Risk Investment Scheme will be introduced.

Businesses which sell their shares to the public on the MSE will be given fiscal incentives. Capital gains from the sale of such shares will be tax exempt.