A 70-year-old woman has been hospitalised after she was hit by a reversing car in Triq San Bartolomew, Qormi at around 10.40am this morning.

The woman, an Qormi resident, was hit by a 23-year-old Dingli man driving a Fiat Doblo, police said.

She was rushed to Mater Dei hospital. Medics say she is grievously hurt.

Police investigations are ongoing.