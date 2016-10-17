Customs seize €52,000 in undeclared cash

Customs officers last night seized €52,000 in undeclared cash found on a passenger about to fly to Tripoli.

The cash was discovered during the screening of passengers in the MIA departures lounge.

The passenger said he was a businessman and claimed he was unaware of laws in Malta and the EU which require the declaration of cash over €10,000. There are signs at the airport telling passengers of the requirement.



Malta Customs said it is playing an active role in the WCO (World Customs Organisation) Operation Chimera, which is a counter terrorism operation aimed at hampering cash movement funding terrorism groups.