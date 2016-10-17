Consultations on vote at 16, use of sick leave and gay blood donation
The government will hold a public consultation next year on its proposal to enable workers to use their sick leave to care for ill children, a proposal which has run into opposition from employers.
It was also announced in the Budget speech that a public consultation will be held on lowering the voting age at general elections to 16 years.
Consultations will also be held on whether gay people should be eligible to donate blood and how sick leave can be extended for those receiving treatment for cancer.
