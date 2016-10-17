Advert
Monday, October 17, 2016, 10:57

Comodini Cachia to head copyright laws reform in the EP

Maltese MEP Therese Comodini Cachia has been appointed rapporteur of the Legal Affairs Committee of the European Parliament.

The European Popular Party said said she will be leading a reform of copyright law.

Dr Comodini Cachia said she would like to see wider access to books, films and music without people needing to try to circumvent the copyright laws.

See her comments above. 

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Man seen defecating in public has been...

  2. Preti or not: art critic Sgarbi slams...

  3. Patrijotti official "outs" transgender...

  4. Man with finger in illicit pie business...

  5. Prime Minister intervened to postpone...

  6. MEPs set to call PM’s aide Keith...

  7. Two hurt following crash on Tigné seafront

  8. Two in court for under-age sex; girl...

  9. Watch: Valletta protesters call for OTC...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 17-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed