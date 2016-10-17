Comodini Cachia to head copyright laws reform in the EP

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Maltese MEP Therese Comodini Cachia has been appointed rapporteur of the Legal Affairs Committee of the European Parliament.

The European Popular Party said said she will be leading a reform of copyright law.

Dr Comodini Cachia said she would like to see wider access to books, films and music without people needing to try to circumvent the copyright laws.

