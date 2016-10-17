Comodini Cachia to head copyright laws reform in the EP
Maltese MEP Therese Comodini Cachia has been appointed rapporteur of the Legal Affairs Committee of the European Parliament.
The European Popular Party said said she will be leading a reform of copyright law.
Dr Comodini Cachia said she would like to see wider access to books, films and music without people needing to try to circumvent the copyright laws.
See her comments above.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.