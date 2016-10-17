Watch: Busuttil slams 'dry' Budget 2017 for failure to reduce tariffs

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

This evening's Budget 2017 speech was "dry", "without a vision" and "cosmetic", Opposition leader Simon Busuttil said.

In a press conference held following the Budget speech, Dr Busuttil accused the government of having let the people down by failing to reduce electricity tariffs.

"And the problem is, he had leeway in which reduce tariffs," the PN leader said.

Dr Busuttil said that the budget had "failed the Caritas test", in reference to a Caritas report published earlier this year which suggested people on the poverty line were finding it increasingly difficult to keep their heads above water.

The €4 weekly increase announced for low-income people was "not enough", the PN leader said.

He noted that Finance Minister Edward Scicluna had not mentioned any new economic sectors during his speech, or made any mention of the middle class.

Dr Busuttil then ticked off a list of items which the Budget had failed to address, from public transport solutions to Malta's manufacturing sector, the government's reaction to Brexit or what it intended to do "once EU funds dry up".

He also expressed scepticism about the government's social intentions. "Last year, the government had announced a €50 million social housing project," the PN leader said. "Do you know how much was spent? Not even 50c".