€60m fund to settle long-standing workers' grievances
The government is to contribute €8 million every year for seven years into a fund which will aim to resolve long-standing grievances by various categories of workers, the government announced during tonight's Budget 2017 speech.
These workers include those in the old labour corps, those in the former Electricity Board, retired port workers and policemen demanding payment for overtime worked over the years.
Heirs will not be eligible.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.