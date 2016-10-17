€60m fund to settle long-standing workers' grievances

The government will put €8m into the fund every year for 7 years. Photo: Shutterstock

The government is to contribute €8 million every year for seven years into a fund which will aim to resolve long-standing grievances by various categories of workers, the government announced during tonight's Budget 2017 speech.

These workers include those in the old labour corps, those in the former Electricity Board, retired port workers and policemen demanding payment for overtime worked over the years.

Heirs will not be eligible.