Why parents are stressed out by smartphones

Parents cannot focus well on work or children when they are trying to do both at once.

Parents searching for a work-life balance may see smartphones and tablets as a way to escape the office in time to be home for dinner each night. However, these gadgets can also be a huge distraction and source of stress, a recent study suggests.

When researchers asked a group of parents to slow down and answer detailed questions about how and when they use mobile technology, people revealed a lot of internal conflict about how the devices are changing their lives.

“Every time a new technology is introduced, it disrupts things a little, so in many ways this is no different from the anxieties that families and our culture felt with the introduction of the TV or telephone,” said lead study author Jenny Radesky, a pediatrics researcher at the University of Michigan’s C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor.

“What is different is the rate of adoption and saturation of our households with mobile technology compared to these older technologies – so we have less time to reach a new homeostasis with each of them,” Radesky said.

As smartphones and tablets blur the lines between work, home and social lives, parents are struggling to balance it all and this may be causing internal tension, conflicts and negative interactions with kids, Radesky and her coauthors note in the Journal of Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics.

Younger generations believe that they can multitask with anything and that is simply not true

To explore how parents feel about these gadgets, researchers conducted in-depth interviews with 35 caregivers, including mothers, fathers and grandmothers.

On the one hand, many of the participants credited the devices with allowing them to spend more hours at home with their young children. But on the flipside, they felt pressure to stay constantly plugged in and responsive to e-mails from work even during playtime with kids or risk being perceived as “bad employees.”

The more work popped up on those tiny screens, the more parents paid attention to devices instead of their children, many participants said.

Sometimes, though, these devices can also provide a much-needed break, whether it’s a little time for video games or catching up with friends on social media.

“It is my escape, but I’m not sure it’s the healthiest escape, so I have conflict around that,” one mother in the study said.

The trouble is that parents cannot focus well on work or children when they’re trying to do both at once, said Larry Rosen, professor emeritus at California State University, Dominguez Hills.

Even when bringing work home on a tablet or phone seems impossible to avoid, there’s still plenty that parents can do to minimise stress for everyone in the household.

One thing that helps is creating device-free time, whether it’s a ban on technology during dinner or before bed or right after everyone gets home for the day, the lead study author said.

There are also apps that can track how much time parents spend on their tiny screens to help pinpoint opportunities to cut back.

Parents can also tune into which activities are the most stressful, and try to avoid these tasks when it’s family time.