Milan win at Chievo to go third, Immobile saves Lazio

Juraj Kucka (centre) is cheered by his team-mates after putting Milan ahead last night.

Milan climbed to third in the Serie A standings with a 3-1 win at Chievo last night.

Juraj Kucka and M’Baye Niang struck quickfire goals either side of half-time and although Valter Birsa gave Chievo hope with a second-half free-kick, Dario Dainelli’s own goal in stoppage time settled the issue.

Earlier, Lazio striker Ciro Immobile scored a stoppage-time penalty to rescue a 1-1 draw against Bologna and make amends for a string of wasted chances throughout the game.

Inter suffered an even more frustrating afternoon, missing a penalty and seeing Cagliari come from a goal down to win 2-1 as Inter captain Mauro Icardi, already under fire from his own fans over an autobiography, missed a penalty.

Milan’s victory in Verona sees them stretch their unbeaten run to five matches and became the first side this season to win a league game at Stadio Bentegodi.

The first half appeared to be heading for stalemate before Milan snatched the lead in the 45th minute.

Kucka was given too much space on the edge of the area and rifled a left-footed drive beyond Stefano Sorrentino into the top corner.

The second period was barely 60 seconds old when Milan doubled their lead. Giacomo Bonaventura teed up Niang on the edge of the box and the Frenchman arrowed a low shot into the bottom corner.

Gianluigi Donnarumma then held Chievo at bay as he kept out Ivan Radovanovic’s goalbound effort before Gianluca Lapadula and Niang went close in quick succession to adding the visitors’ third.

Birsa’s fine free-kick, despatched into the top corner in the 76th minute following Gabriel Paletta’s foul on Flores, reduced the deficit but Chievo defender Dainelli turned the ball past his own goalkeeper Sorrentino in the fourth minute of added time.

In Rome, Immobile scored in the seventh minute of stoppage time and with the very last kick of the game after Bologna had taken the lead when Filip Helander connected with a free-kick to turn the ball in after 10 minutes.

Lazio reacted with Italy international Immobile hitting the post with a shot after half-an-hour and then having another effort cleared off the line.

One-sided affair

It was an even more one-sided affair after the break with Bologna defending and Lazio trying to find a way back into the match but the visitors’ keeper – Angelo Da Costa – made a sensational reflex save to deny Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from close range.

The Brazilian keeper was eventually beaten when Immobile converted from the penalty spot at the end of the game to rescue a point for the hosts.

Inter could have closed in on the top spots with a win and Joao Mario’s 56th minute goal looked to be helping them towards the win.

Earlier Icardi, who was criticised by the club’s ultras over comments regarding their behaviour in his recent book, had missed a penalty for the hosts.

Cagliari pulled level with forward Federico Melchiorri in the 71st minute before an own goal by keeper Samir Handanovic, who turned Melchiorri’s low cross in, completed a miserable afternoon for Inter, who now lie 11th on 11 points.