Football results....

Ligue 1

Rennes vs Bordeaux - 1-1

Saint Etienne vs Dijon - 1-1

Marseille vs Metz - 1-0

Leading standings: Nice 23; Paris SG, Monaco 19; Toulouse 17; Guingamp, Bordeaux, Rennes 14.

Lega Pro

Group A: Cremonese vs Olbia 2-1; Giana vs Viterbese 1-1; Prato vs Pro Piacenza 1-0; Robur Siena vs Livorno 1-0; Piacenza vs Tuttocuoio 0-0; Alessandria vs Pistoiese 2-1; Arezzo vs Racing Roma 1-0; Carrarese vs Renate 0-0; Como vs Lucchese 1-0; Pontedera vs Lupa Roma 0-0.

Group C: Akragas vs Fidelis Andria 1-1; Vibonese vs Siracusa 0-0; Casertana vs Reggina 2-2; Melfi vs Catania 1-1; Monopoli vs Messina 2-1; Taranto vs Fondi 0-2; Cosenza vs Paganese 2-1; Matera vs Catanzaro 4-0; Juve Stabia vs Foggia 4-1; Lecce vs Virtus Francavilla 3-0.

Primera Liga

Alaves vs Malaga - 1-1

A. Bilbao vs R. Sociedad - 3-2

Sporting Gijon vs Valencia - 1-2

Villarreal vs Celta Vigo - 5-0

Today

Eibar vs Osasuna - 20.45

Leading standings: Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid 18; Sevilla 17; Barcelona, Villarreal 16; Ath. Bilbao 15; Las Palmas 12.

Bundesliga

Mainz vs Darmstadt - 2-1

Wolfsburg vs Leipzig - 0-1

Leading standings: Bayern Munich 17; Cologne, Leipzig 15; Hertha Berlin 14; Borussia Dortmund, Hoffenheim 13; Mainz, Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia M’gladbach 11.