Football results....
Ligue 1
Rennes vs Bordeaux - 1-1
Saint Etienne vs Dijon - 1-1
Marseille vs Metz - 1-0
Leading standings: Nice 23; Paris SG, Monaco 19; Toulouse 17; Guingamp, Bordeaux, Rennes 14.
Lega Pro
Group A: Cremonese vs Olbia 2-1; Giana vs Viterbese 1-1; Prato vs Pro Piacenza 1-0; Robur Siena vs Livorno 1-0; Piacenza vs Tuttocuoio 0-0; Alessandria vs Pistoiese 2-1; Arezzo vs Racing Roma 1-0; Carrarese vs Renate 0-0; Como vs Lucchese 1-0; Pontedera vs Lupa Roma 0-0.
Group C: Akragas vs Fidelis Andria 1-1; Vibonese vs Siracusa 0-0; Casertana vs Reggina 2-2; Melfi vs Catania 1-1; Monopoli vs Messina 2-1; Taranto vs Fondi 0-2; Cosenza vs Paganese 2-1; Matera vs Catanzaro 4-0; Juve Stabia vs Foggia 4-1; Lecce vs Virtus Francavilla 3-0.
Primera Liga
Alaves vs Malaga - 1-1
A. Bilbao vs R. Sociedad - 3-2
Sporting Gijon vs Valencia - 1-2
Villarreal vs Celta Vigo - 5-0
Today
Eibar vs Osasuna - 20.45
Leading standings: Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid 18; Sevilla 17; Barcelona, Villarreal 16; Ath. Bilbao 15; Las Palmas 12.
Bundesliga
Mainz vs Darmstadt - 2-1
Wolfsburg vs Leipzig - 0-1
Leading standings: Bayern Munich 17; Cologne, Leipzig 15; Hertha Berlin 14; Borussia Dortmund, Hoffenheim 13; Mainz, Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia M’gladbach 11.
