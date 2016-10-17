Young singer, 8, hitting high notes on foreign shores

A delighted Neil shows off his Lucarno festival award, as his teacher Ms Brincat holds the Maltese flag high.

Singing at one international festival is already more than most people can ever boast of.

Taking the stage at four such events and winning awards at three of them at the tender age of 8 is truly exceptional.

Neil Pace, 8, won the children's category at a song festival held in Locarno, Switzerland last week, adding the accolade to his growing trophy cabinet.

He qualified for automatic entry into Locarno's Star Voices festival after winning the local Voices of the World contest last July.

Young Neil has been singing since he was barely 3 years old, his father Mark told the Times of Malta.

"He started at Artemocion Dance and Leisure studio in Mellieħa," Mark said, "and from there on, he's never looked back."

Aside from scooping up the Audience Award at the San Remo Junior Malta, the young crooner has won accolades at festivals in Macedonia, Latvia, Italy and now Switzerland.

"He was already dabbling on the piano, playing by ear, before he could even talk," his father recalled. "Nursery rhymes bored him and he always wanted to sing."

Neil's mother Stephania chuckled as she recalled her son's determination to be a showman.

"Both my husband and I are shy people," she said.

"Every Sunday he would insist on wearing a jacket and bowtie, while we were in jeans or shorts. It would have made quite the family portrait!"

Neil told Times of Malta that although he enjoyed shooting music videos and performing live, nothing beat competing at festivals.

The young singer is not afraid of the limelight.

"I just love competitions," he said, "and the Star Voices festival in Switzerland was my favourite so far. But I liked all of them, and I made many friends."

Neil named Christopher Bartolo's Is-Sagristan and John Lennon's Imagine as his two favourite songs.

His father said Neil was now old enough to be picking his own songs, while mother Stephania was quick to point out the crucial role played by his singing teacher Phyllisienne Brincat.

"He'd like to become a music teacher one day," his proud father said.

But with adulthood an entire decade away, the youngster is currently focusing on something far more imminent.

"Next Saturday I'll be singing at my school's show," Neil said. "I've got one more practice session on Tuesday before the performance. I can't wait!"

