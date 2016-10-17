Children's festival ŻiguŻajg returns for sixth edition

Adaptations of works by Roald Dahl, Trevor Zahra and 19th-century Maltese novel Ineż Farruġ will all feature during the sixth edition of a popular children and youth art festival.

The ŻiguŻajg International Arts Festival will return from November 11 to 20 with a vibrant programme of critically-acclaimed international productions and enticing commissions.

An estimated 24,000 people are expected to attend this year's festival, with 9,500 students joining the 14,500 general public attendees expected by festival organisers.

The festival will have a strong multidisciplinary element to it with among others contemporary circus acts, clowning, shadow puppetry, dance, film, theatre and visual arts. Represented countries include Australia, China, Estonia, Germany, UK and Czech Republic.

This year’s edition will also be commemorating leading figures that left a heritage of artistic works for children and young people. Major works by Dahl, Prokofiev and Shakespeare will be readapted while Maltese folktales and traditions will be presented in a creative and innovative manner.

ŻiguŻajg remains committed to invest further in new work for young audiences and eager to source new opportunities for Maltese artists. The Festival remains determined to nurture new audiences and assist in the development of a professional creative ecology.



The Festival is produced by Fondazzjoni Kreattività with support from the Maltese government and Culture Ministry. Collaborators include the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, Spazju Kreattiv, ŻfinMalta, Kelma Kelma, PBS, Teatru Manoel and Valletta 2018 Foundation.

The festival in numbers

- 24 projects (13 Maltese and 11 International)

- 14 venues

- 181 performances

- 150 participating creatives