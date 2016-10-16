Trump denies sex allegations, challenges Clinton todrug test

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has insisted again that allegations from multiple women that he made unwanted sexual advances toward them are false.

While speaking to supporters in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, he ridiculed an allegation from a woman who said he groped her for 15 minutes on an airplane before she finally said that was enough. He told the crowd that the women at his rally would not have sat through so much abuse, adding that after "one second...it would be 'smack.'"

Trump also challenged his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton to take a drug test before next Wednesday's debate, saying, "I don't know what's going on with her." He said Clinton "was all pumped up" at the beginning of the second debate between the two nominees but was exhausted by the end of their encounter.

With the Nov. 8 election now only weeks away and polls turning against him, Trump is spending precious time in his campaign speeches defending himself from the accusations of misconduct. He also accuses the U.S. news media of a plot to bring him down, and charges that the women who have made the accusations against him might be doing it for a taste of fame.

Opinion polls show a gloomy picture for Trump. A week after a video surfaced of him bragging in lewd terms about groping women, the latest Reuters-Ipsos poll on Friday showed support for Clinton is up, with 44 percent to Trump's 37 percent.