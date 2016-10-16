Top IJF officials visit Judo Academy in Pembroke

International Judo Federation president Marius Vizer was among a host of distinguished guest who visited the Malta Judo Academy that has just been unveiled by the local federation in Pembroke.



Vizer was accompanied by Envic Galea, president of the Malta Judo Federation, Mohamed Meridja, Education Director of the IJF, Mr Haruki Uemura, Olympic gold medallist and Chairman of Kodokan Institute and Franco Capelletti, chairman of the IJF Kata Commission, along with Transport Minister Joe Mizzi.



Alex Bezzina, the Sports Director at MJF who was responsible for the planning of the centre, guided the guests around the new light structure, with insulated roof and walls designed to be able to serve the Maltese Judo community in the new promotion of Judo.

This centre will serve as training centre for the National team and will attract school children to the sport. It will also host the Andrew Bertie Sport Science institute in the annexes.