Brilliant Stripes spoil Balzan's unbeaten start

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

BIRKIRKARA 3

BALZAN 0

Birkirkara moved to within three points of Balzan after hammering the leaders 3-0 in this evening's top-of-the-table clash at Tedesco Stadium.



It was an emphatic performance from Birkirkara who outfought and outthought Balzan all over the pitch to further strengthen their tag as title challengers.

A brace from Vito Plut and an own goal from Steve Bezzina ended this game as a contest by the end of the first half as Balzan, who suffered their first defeat of the season, never looked capable of matching their opponents' determined approach and flowing football.

Birkirkara stunned Balzan as they took a three-goal inside the opening 45 minutes.

After Alfred Effiong had wasted an inviting chance to put Balzan ahead when his strike was saved by Birkirkara goalkeeper Miroslav Kopric, Birkirkara opened the scoring on 19 minutes.

Vito Plut left defender Bruno in his wake as he sped into the box to reach a long pass and, after his first attempt was repelled by Balzan goalkeeper Ivan Janjusevic, the Slovenian made no mistake from the rebound.

Six minutes later, Birkirkara made it 2-0 when Balzan left-back Steve Bezzina diverted the ball into his own net as he tried to clear Rowen Muscat's pass at the far post.

With Balzan struggling to react, Birkirkara all but sealed the points on the stroke of half-time. Temile's dazzling run opened up the Balzan defence who looked to have stopped for offside. The Nigerian dashed into the box but, after seeing two efforts saves by Janjusevic, he crossed towards the far post where Plut headed home.

With his team three goals down, Balzan coach Oliver Spiteri introduced Brazilian forward Alan Da Silva Souza for Bezzina.

But it was Birkirkara who almost struck again as Muscat sent a perfect through-ball to Plu,t who sped past the hesitant Elkin Serrano Valero but his effort was kept out by Janjusevic, the Balzan goalkeeper.

Nafti lifted his free-kick over the bar before Janjusevic saved from Plut.

Ryan Scicluna, who had replaced Gareth Sciberras, also went close as his feint, after receiving from the excellent Dimitrov, wrong-footed the Balzan defenders but his reverse strike from inside the box was wide.

Balzan would have conceded a fourth but for another fine save from Janjusevic on Temile who had run clear after being sent clear by Shaun Bajada.

Birkirkara remained the likelier side to score.

Dimitrov was wide with a first-time shot from outside the box.

Plut, the Birkirkara striker, was named BOV player of the match.