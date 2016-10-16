Josef Bonello, Ian Dalli, Paul Mintoff, Johan Malan, Pierre Pellegrini Petit and John Bugeja.

A wine-tasting event hosted by Attard & Co Food Ltd at one80 Kitchen Lounge in Mellieha welcomed special guest Johan Malan, cellar master at Simonsig Winery – an outstanding outfit and reference point of the Stellenbosch wine region often referred to as the wine capital of South Africa – who visited Malta for the first time.

Lovers of fine wine in Malta are privileged not only because they get to enjoy most of the bigger international brands which are very readily accessible but also because many legendary winemakers visit our islands and personally deliver highly informative wine-tasting events.

Since French Huguenot Jacques Malan first set foot in the Cape in 1688, the Malan family’s wine knowledge accumulated over many generations. The late Frans Malan, beloved patriarch of the Malan family and one of the pioneers of the South African wine industry, was not only a craftsman of superior wines, but also introduced ground-breaking innovations including co-finding the Stellenbosch Wine Route and producing South Africa’s first-ever Méthode Cap Classique in 1975, a bottle fermented sparkling wine made in the champagne method. Today, his legacy lives on through his sons, Francois and Johan, and grandson Francois-Jacques, the second and third Malan generations at Simonsig Estate.

Mr Malan took the group through a selection of wines to match refined dishes crafted by chef Mark Cauchi and expertly hosted by Jesmond Vella and Rouvin Zammit Apap at one80 Kitchen Lounge. Simonsig Kaapse Vonkel Brut kicked off proceedings, celebrating its 45th anniversary from that very first vintage in 1975.

Kaapse Vonkel Brut Rosé kept palates refreshed as pan seared scallop, red mullet and salt cod beignet matched up to Chenin Avec Chêne 2015, while tortellacci ‘in brodo’ and bone marrow accompanied the classic Bordeaux-style blend Tiara 2011. Scrumptious Red Hill Pinotage 2013 lined up alongside some outstanding slow-cooked beef with summer truffle shavings, while Simonsig late-harvest Gewurztraminer rounded off a spectacular evening with white chocolate and nougat parfait and milk chocolate sorbet.

Simonsig wines are locally represented by Attard & Co Food Ltd.