The Church to hold day of activities for all the family

The Church in Malta is organising the Jubilee of the Family, a day of activities celebrating the family, on October 30 at the Archbishop’s Seminary, Tal-Virtù – as part of the celebrations of the Year of Mercy announced by Pope Francis.

The programme includes sports activities for the family, animation for children, workshops, music, and spaces for prayer. Counselling services will be offered by a number of professionals. A number of priests will be available to hear confessions. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament will talk place in the chapel.

The day will start with Mgr Charles Scicluna celebrating Mass at 9am, which that will be broadcast on TVM 2. The Archbishop will also be presenting the Maltese translation of Pope Francis’s Apostolic Exhortation Amoris Laetitia (The Joy of Love).

Families are being encouraged to attend. Further information may be obtained from www.thechurchinmalta.org or [email protected].