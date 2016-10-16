Seminar on future of long-term elderly care

A seminar was organised by the Caremalta Academy within Caremalta Group as part of the company’s events to mark International Day of Older Persons earlier this month. The seminar focused on the future of long-term care of the elderly and was attended by various stakeholders including doctors, nurses, public oficers, managers of old people’s homes, the elderly and academics.

Its aim was to examine whether we should look beyond adhering to standards, policies and regulations and start to really get to know the people we should be caring for – to see what their real needs and wants are. By doing this we would be providing person-centred care that the elderly deserve.

Caremalta CEO Natalie Briffa Farrugia said the seminar should serve as an opportunity for all working in care to reflect on whether the current practices are elderly-friendly and respectful to the full dignity of the older person.

The keynote speaker was Prof. Pierre Mallia, who touched on a number of ethical issues related to old age and the care of older people. He also spoke about dignity, asking whether the elderly were most often treated and spoken to as if they were children.

Prof. Mallia also said that allowing one to die in dignity was not killing. At a certain point, tender loving care becomes more important than receiving treatment. He asked if it is high time to think about extending insurance cover to community care, which could encourage and facilitate the older person’s stay at home. However, he did ask whether certain community services that have been in place for almost 25 years were still working.

Participants spoke about the need to have trained and qualified staff providing the service to older people particularly in care homes.

Others spoke about the importance of being more flexible when dealing with elderly residents in care homes.