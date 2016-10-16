Run in aid of Puttinu Cares

Global Run Valletta 2016, in aid of Puttinu Cares, kicks off on October 30.

“As a passionate runner myself, I can say that nothing feels more alive than finishing the line. Puttinu Cares is a perfect match for Global Run Valletta for it is dedicated to helping people cross that important line in life and keep their aspirations and hopes alive,” said Stephen Xuereb, chief operating officer of Global Ports Holding and CEO of Valletta Cruise Port.

The 10-kilometre and five-kilometre races and a five-kilometre walk are expected to attract the attention of avid runners and professional athletes. The fee to enter the 10-kilometre run is €10, €5 for the five-kilometre run and the five-kilometre walk. The fees collected will be donated to Puttinu Cares.

For entry information and registration, visit www.globalrunvalletta.com. The excitement surrounding Global Run Valletta 2016 can be followed on http://facebook.com/globalrunseries and http://instagram.com/globalrunseries .