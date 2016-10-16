Pink October Art Auction and Exhibition
This year’s Pink October Art Auction and Exhibition brought together more artists and talent, making this event an utterly magical art exposition. Sponsored by Global Capital plc and held at Auberge de Castille, the exhibition and auction consist of 41 artworks by Maltese and foreign artists, with the aim of raising funds for Pink October.
