Sunday, October 16, 2016, 00:01

Pink October Art Auction and Exhibition

Seen here are Moira Delia, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his wife Michelle and Justine Balzan Demajo.

This year’s Pink October Art Auction and Exhibition brought together more artists and talent, making this event an utterly magical art exposition. Sponsored by Global Capital plc and held at Auberge de Castille, the exhibition and auction consist of 41 artworks by Maltese and foreign artists, with the aim of raising funds for Pink October.

Maria Muscat, Chris Pace, Francoise Chetcuti, Dorianne Bianco Mallia and Chris Bianco.Maria Muscat, Chris Pace, Francoise Chetcuti, Dorianne Bianco Mallia and Chris Bianco.
