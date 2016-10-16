Oldies are goldies

A resident having a ball on International Day of Older Persons.

Contrary to the widely-held ageist stereotypes, research from the International Federation on Ageing shows that the older you are, the happier you become. This optimism was on display at Casa Antonia Nursing and Residential Home, where residents celebrated the International Day of Older Persons with a captivating show of singing and merrymaking.

The day began with a humble thanksgiving Mass but as it wore on, the vibrancy of the elderly people could not be contained as residents sang together classic Maltese oldies such as Ċeklem Ċeklem Karozzin, Lanċa Gejja, It-Tifla tal-Kampanja and It-Tieġ tan-Neputija.

The festive spirit continued as residents recalled some of the best memories of their life in what became an enriching discussion. The path down memory lane highlighted both interesting personal anecdotes and historical events of significance.

The International Day of Older Persons is a designated day of the UN system and is an opportunity to highlight the important contributions older people make to society. Held on October 1 each year, the theme for 2016, ‘Take a stand against ageism’, challenged everyone to consider ageism – the negative attitudes and discrimination based on age – and the detrimental impact it has on older people.

Casa Antonia general manager Sarah Cassar said: “Age is truly just a number. Celebrating the vibrancy of our residents on occasions such as this is an opportunity to share their wisdom and impact on society but also to dispel the stereotypes of ageing that perpetuate ageist attitudes.”

Casa Antonia residence offers a holistic service and personalised care for residents. The 150-bed facility offers long-term care, short-stay convalescence, rehabilitation and respite care and extra services such as hairdressing, beauty and social activities.