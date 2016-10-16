Premises of the Malta Stamp Society opposite St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta, between the two World Wars. The buildings were destroyed by bombs.

The annual Maltex Philatelic Exhibition, organised by the Malta Philatelic Society, will be held at the Gonzi Hall of the Catholic Institute in Floriana from Friday to next Sunday. This year’s exhibition will coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Malta Philatelic Society.

José Herrera, Minister for Sustainable Development, Environment and Climate Change, will open the exhibition on Thursday at 6pm. It will be later blessed by Mgr Gwann Galea. Society president Alfred Bonnici will then guide the minister to view the exhibits and introduced to the exhibitors.

The title chosen for this year’s Maltex is ‘50th Anniversary – Looking Forward’. In his introductory article to the society’s exhibition brochure, Dr Bonnici revives memories of the first meeting held in March of 1966 at the Catholic Institute in Floriana, organised on the initiative of Louis Frank together with Albert Ganado, Boris Darmanin and Charles Cassar.

The meeting was aimed at grouping together a number of stamp collectors interested in forming a philatelic society. The aim was achieved and these gentlemen were then voted as president, secretary, treasurer and member respectively. Dr J. Soler, Dr John H. Mercieca and Charles J. Whelpdale were also elected on the committee.

Meetings followed in April, June and July and by September this newly formed group under the name of ‘Malta Philatelic Society’ could boast having 58 members on its books. The society’s first newsletter, produced in stencilled form, was published in the autumn of that same year. The rest is history.

A similar association for stamp collectors under the title ‘Malta Stamp Society’ is known to have been active in between the two World Wars. However, little appears to be known of this society other than having its headquarters in St John’s Street, Valletta, opposite St John’s Co-Cathedral, during the time of its existence.

Exhibits on display during the exhibition include forwarding agents; Cospicua Postal District; Maritime Mail; 1966 World Cup; 50th Anniversary of the End of World War II; French and Early British Period in Malta; Great Siege 400th Anniversary; Postal items from two Abbeys in Belgium; S.M.O.M. First Day covers; Malta Postal Authorities; 1960 Rome Olympic Games; Mourning Envelopes and Postmen’s Handstamps. Maltapost will be exhibiting stamps and related stationery issued this year.

A temporary branch post office will be open throughout the exhibition and mail posted at this office will receive a special commemorative handstamp. A personalised stamp designed by society member Alfred Caruana Ruggier will be issued to commemorate the society’s 50th anniversary. Dealers will be in attendance to cater for collectors’ needs and to give advice on valuations.

The exhibition will be open to the public from 9am to 6pm on Friday and Saturday and from 9am to noon on Sunday. Admission is free and visitors are welcome.

This year also marks the opening of Malta’s first ever Postal Museum in Archbishop Street, Valletta. Rare and interesting philatelic material on display can now be viewed and appreciated by many.

Maltapost chairman Joe Said, who was the inspiration behind this project, and his team of post office employees are to be applauded for transforming many a philatelist’s dream into a reality. Philatelists who have not yet visited the Postal Museum are urged to do so.