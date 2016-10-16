Group strengthens workforce in Sicily
Famalco Group took a team of employees to Sicily to foster teambuilding outside the working environment. The day started with coffee, followed by a visit to a company the group is affiliated with. The group also visited Savoca and made their way to Bar Vitelli, where some scenes from popular blockbuster The Godfather were filmed, including Santa Lucija chapel. They then had lunch in Taormina, spent a few hours at a shopping complex and made their way back home.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.