Advert
Sunday, October 16, 2016, 00:01

Eat in my Kitchen cookbook launch

Eat in my Kitchen, a cookbook featuring Maltese, Mediterranean, German and American recipes by German food blogger Meike Peters was launched at Villa Bologna in Attard. She is seen here (second from left) with Emma Cook.

Iggy Fenech, Carina Camilleri and Monique Chambers.Iggy Fenech, Carina Camilleri and Monique Chambers.
Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Miss Saigon celebrates 25th anniversary

  2. Announcements

  3. Pharmacies open tomorrow

  4. Rocktober in Żurrieq

  5. A look at Malta through the lens

  6. Danish film at St James Cavalier

  7. Announcements

  8. Walk, cycle or run for a good cause

  9. Pink October Art Auction and Exhibition

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 16-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed