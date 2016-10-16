60-hour live music marathon in aid of charity

The second edition of the Talbot & Bons Live Music Marathon is now only a few days away. Promising a weekend full of fun, with non-stop live music, Talbot & Bons are in the final preparations for this unique event: 60 hours of continuous live music, around the clock and all through the night, kicking off on Friday at noon and ending next Sunday at midnight.

Talbot & Bons has teamed up with entertainment.com.mt to bring 60 acts of different genres together for a good cause. This time around they have chosen a different way of helping those in need.

‘From musicians, to musicians’ is the theme, whereby artists will be performing for free to help collect funds for children and youths who are disadvantaged and lack the opportunity to start or pursue their musical talent in a particular field, be it voice, drums or guitar.

Applications can be collected either from Talbot & Bons, Skyparks Business Centre, Malta International Airport, or downloaded from www.entertainment.com.mt, where there’s also a list of organisations from where the application form may be collected.

Join new and upcoming artists, together with other well-known names, such as Claudia Faniello, Nadine Axisa, Alwyn Borg Myatt, Skarlet and Vinny Vella Jr, as well as participate in this event and donate generously so that a number of children will benefit from this good cause.

Donations will be collected during the marathon or else by SMS on the following numbers: 5061 7312 (€2.33), 5061 7915 (€4.66) and 5061 9245 (€11.65).

For more information, e-mail Amy Talbot on [email protected].