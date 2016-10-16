Advert
Sunday, October 16, 2016, 21:13

Two hurt following crash on Tigné seafront

A photo sent in by a Times of Malta reader shows an ambulance on the scene of the accident.

Valletta-bound traffic on Tigné seafront in Sliema was temporarily diverted this evening after a car crash forced police to close off the road.  

The crash involved a 25-year-old St Julian's woman driving a Fiat 500 and a 63-year-old man behind the wheel of a Citroen, which smashed into a parked van following the crash impact. The accident happened at around 8.45pm. 

The man and his 46-year-old female passenger, both St Julian's residents, were taken to Mater Dei hospital for treatment. Their medical condition is not yet known, although sources indicated their injuries are not serious. 

