Protest held over plans for old people's home on ODZ land

Naxxar residents this morning called on the Planning Authority to dismiss plans for an old people’s home to be built on an ODZ site.

The new home has been earmarked for land bordering Triq Gharghur and Triq Margaret Murray, two arterial roads characterised by heavy traffic.

Addressing the press a few metres away from the field that would be developed into a three-storey home for the elderly, residents argued that not only would the development by eating away at the few remaining green areas there, but the site was also not adequate to house the elderly.

Speaking on behalf of Naxxar residents, who turned up with placards in hand, Rudolph Muscat said that the residents came together to raise a series of objections, mainly that the proposed development would be built on ODZ land and that the site was not suitable to house the elderly.

“We feel that the developers are trying to get to the land by saying this would be used to build a home for the elderly.

“There are a number of alternatives in the area, so this is all just an excuse. There are a number of old people’s homes here and in the neighbouring towns,” Mr Muscat said.

He added that residents were concerned that once it would emerge that it was not feasible to build an old people’s home, another project would take its place.

The Naxxar residents, Mr Muscat went on, had also expressed concerns that building such a residence in the area would in no way benefit the elderly since the area was prone to traffic jams, resulting in air pollution, and was cut off from the heart of the village.

The objections were also backed up by eNGOs Flimkien Ghal-Ambjent Ahjar, Ramblers Association and Front Harsien ODZ as well as the local councils of both Naxxar and Gharghur.

During the press conference, Mr Muscat handed out forms to the residents, encouraging them to submit their objections by Thursday, the deadline for such submissions to be made.

The NGOs argue that the Strategic Plan for the Environment and Development (SPED) states that it will protect the environment by “limiting land take-up within the Rural Area”.

It furthermore stated that socio-economic development would not be used to justify further encroachment in our rural areas by non-essential projects.