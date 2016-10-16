Advert
Sunday, October 16, 2016, 08:39

Man grievously injured in Paceville stabbing

A Greek man, 25, was grievously injured early this morning when he was stabbed in Paceville.

The police said the incident happened at about 5am during an argument.

A magisterial inquiry is under way.

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Incredible... Car driven wrong way on...

  2. Depression forces young singer to quit

  3. Man seen defecating in public has been...

  4. Patrijotti official "outs" transgender...

  5. 'Mysterious' death could be natural;...

  6. Man with finger in illicit pie business...

  7. Mayor to take action against warden,...

  8. Government to sue Skanska over Mater Dei...

  9. Two in court for under-age sex; girl...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 16-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed