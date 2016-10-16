Four boilers, two chimneys removed at Marsa power station

Four boilers and two chimneys have so far been dismantled at Marsa power station and all major structures will be dismantled next year once the new power station is commissioned, minister Konrad Mizzi told a Labour political conference this morning.

A section of the Marsa power station is currently on cold stand-by.

Dr Mizzi said the former power station site was a prime site in Grand Harbour and talks would be held on ways to regenerate the area.

Dr Mizzi spoke at length on the benefits of the new gas power station at Delimara and said all reports and risk analyses would be published in the coming days.

Work would also start next year on the dismantling of the old oil tanks at the March 31 installation in Birzebbuga. The government would also apply for the permits for a 155km gas pipeline from Gela, Sicily.