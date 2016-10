A man riding a bicycle needed a couple of stitches to his chin after crashing into a car in Victoria, Gozo this afternoon.

The accident happened at around 5pm on Triq l-Ewropa, when the cyclist, a 26-year-old Somali man living in Żebbuġ, Gozo hit a Toyota Passo being driven by a Xagħra man, 38.

The cyclist was subsequently taken to Gozo general hospital for treatment.