Crewman injured in fall from ship
A foreign crewman was seriously injured this morning when he fell into the sea while working on a lifeboat suspended from davits on a ship at Malta Freeport.
The incident happened at about 8am.
One of the davits reportedly failed and the man fell a height of some four storeys, suffering head injuries.
He was picked up by a boat and given first aid on a quay in Birzebbuga before being taken to hospital.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.