Sunday, October 16, 2016, 10:40

Crewman injured in fall from ship

A foreign crewman was seriously injured this morning when he fell into the sea while working on a lifeboat suspended from davits on a ship at Malta Freeport.

The incident happened at about 8am.  

One of the davits reportedly failed and the man fell a height of some four storeys, suffering head injuries.

He was picked up by a boat and given first aid on a quay in Birzebbuga before being taken to hospital.

