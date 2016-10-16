Values – a 60-year evolution

1956: An old lady goes up a bus. The moment they see her, three secondary school boys spring up from their seats offering her their place and helping her with her things to be able to sit down. The lady sits down and thanks all of them. All three boys start encouraging each other to return to their seats. Finally two of the boys do so.

2016: A very old lady, with a walking stick and a bag in hand, struggles to get on a bus. Three teenage boys, sitting in the section of the bus where seats are clearly marked as ‘priority’ for old people, remain seated.

Seeing this, two old men, sitting beside each other, quickly stand up to offer their seat to the old lady. The younger of the two men insists with the elder, a 70-year-old, to return to his seat. The lady sits down. One old man remains standing in front of the three youngsters. They remain seated, totally indifferent, two of them playing with their mobile phones.

Of course, youth behaviour varies in every generation. Indeed, I am sure there are many young people today who would have acted differently and caringly in such a situation.