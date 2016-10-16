Time to squirrel away some nuts

The end of summer is a bittersweet time for most people. After three months of consuming cold and refreshing goods, it is now time to kiss them goodbye. Come end of September and all of autumn, nuts are seen more abundantly in our market and with good reason, as they are in season. Almonds, Chestnuts, Pecans, Pistachios, Walnuts, Hazelnuts – the list is endless and they are all found in their prime throughout the month of October. This makes it the perfect time to stock up on your nuts.

One portion of nuts, which amounts to about 30g, is a great vitality boosting snack, giving you a healthy mix of vitamins and minerals. It is also a great source of protein and heart healthy fats.

The Fatina brand has been cultivating and producing nuts for over half a century and has dedicated itself to providing its customers with the highest quality of nuts available on the market. Fatina products come in resealable packets, making them much easier to store; this also ensures that your goods stay fresh for the longest time possible. If the range of more or less every nut imaginable is not enough, Fatina nuts come in ready to eat packets in a vast variety; they have 18 variations of nuts in one line alone.

