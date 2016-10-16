Farsons Brewery launches revamped Classic Brews range

Farsons Brewery recently launched a newly revamped and extended Farsons Classic Brews range.

Farsons India Pale Ale and Farsons Double Red Strong Ale are the two new additions to the Farsons range, which hark back to the brewery’s origins and launch of Malta’s first local brew, Farsons Pale Ale in 1928. Farsons IPA is a bitter ale brewed with high quality malt and traditional English hops, while Farsons Double Red is an all malt and full bodied strong ale with a deep ruby color and a pleasant hoppy bitterness, balanced out by a malty and fruity sweetness.

Farsons Blue Label has also been enhanced and will be available on draught in a newly procured dispense tap, designed to ensure that unique smooth and creamy experience.