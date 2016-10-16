Cart rut tour to be held next Saturday

A two-hour tour of Malta's most well-known cart rut sites is to be held on Saturday October 22.

The 'Clapham Junction Cart Rut Experience' tour is part of Din l-Art Ħelwa's series of tours of heritage sites and properties. It has been coordinated by DLĦ volunteer Ian Camilleri and will be conducted by author Gordon E. Weston.

Mr Weston, who has published a book about Malta's cart ruts, will be pointing out particular features and attempt to answer some of the many questions surrounding the Maltese cart-rut phenomenon. He will also be looking out for examples of local flora that might be showing at the time of the tour.

Volunteer Susan Mompalao Depiro will accompany participants as they walk around the cart rut site, view punic tombs and a cave, all within a radius of some 200m. The tour is recommended for reasonably fit persons.

The Tour starts at 9am, with participants meeting at the Msida bastions historic gardens, where parking is available on a Saturday morning. It will conclude at around 12.30pm.

Participants should wear comfortable walking shoes, a hat and bring a bottle of water.

The tour costs €10 and bookings are on a first come, first served basis. To book, please call Rosanne or Annmarie on 21225952 at DLĦ. Bookings close on Wednesday 19th October 2016