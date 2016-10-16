Remnants of a summer festival
The best moments from Glitch Festival in pictures.
The past party season will be remembered for one of the biggest highlights... Buskett being transformed into a fully-fledged festival venue hosting thousands of revellers and some of the best DJ producers from the local and the international electronic music sphere.
The first edition of Glitch Festival saw techno heavyweights Ben Klock, Carl Craig, Dave Clarke and Len Faki headlining the two-day event. A rare appearance by Gesaffelstein was also one of the festival’s highlights, together with KiNK, Midland, Tom Trago, Fatima Yamaha, Virginia and Jupiter Jax on the house front.
A second edition is already being planned for next year.
