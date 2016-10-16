Mary de Piro in BOV retrospective art exhibition

Internationally-renowned Maltese contemporary artist Mary de Piro is the protagonist of the BOV Retrospective Art Exhibition that will be inaugurated on Friday and will be open to the public from Saturday until December 1.

Born in 1946, de Piro received her early training in art at the Accademia dei Belle Arti in Florence and in the School of Art in Valletta. Her first solo exhibition was held in 1969 at the Mazaron Art Gallery in St Julian’s. Based in the UK since 1975, de Piro remained a prolific artist to date, producing compositions that vary in genre, but yet are recognisable in her personal style.

Set up in 1999 to provide a space for the public to appreciate the talented contemporary artists, who made or are making a name for themselves and for Malta, the BOV Retrospective Art exhibition is organised by a dedicated committee. De Piro will be the 24th Maltese artist whose life’s work will be commemorated through this exhibition, a name that will add prestige to the already impressive list of artists.

The exhibition will feature 55 works of art that will showcase the artist’s landscapes, portraits and sacred art

Curated by Theresa Vella, de Piro’s exhibition will feature 55 works of art that will showcase the artist’s landscapes, portraits and sacred art.

Visitors to BOV Centre, which will be transformed into a veritable art gallery for the duration of the exhibition, will be able to trace the artist’s evolution from the very early works, including the large format Din l-Art Ħelwa (1966) to the latest commissions, many of which have been loaned purposely from private collections.

As in past editions, de Piro’s retrospective will be accompanied by a fully-illustrated catalogue, including a biographical synopsis and reproductions in colour of all the exhibits in the exhibition.