Fringe comedy Burning Love. To the Ground. in Malta

Steve Hili. Photo: Sergio Morana

Steve Hili’s five-star rated fringe show Burning Love. To the ground is coming to Malta. The comedy dubbed ‘an interactive show with lasagna’ was called “perfect”, “hilarious and eye-opening” by review website Arts Awards Voice.

In it, the London-based Maltese stand-up comedian takes on the notion of love in his unique high-energy style with a frantic mix of real-life experience, naughty observations, dodgy science and his favourite food.

Steve, who has been described by Vice magazine as having “the energy of a dog who needs to be taken out” explains: “People have been asking what is love, since the beginning of history. So it was about time someone cracked it. Humanity can thank me later.”

Lasagna plays a big role in the show – in fact audience members are offered some at the end, but that is not all. One of the most famous models of all time also takes part. Kind of.

Burning Love. To the ground. is being produced by TAC Theatre, still hot off the tail of their summer rock musical Rock of Ages. Producer Wesley Ellul said: “Producing Steve’s hilarious and insightful one man show was an absolute no-brainer. I’m absolutely sure Burning love. To the ground. will be a hit with local audiences, not only because it will cause a lot of laughter, but also it will leave them asking the question singer Haddaway asked in the 1990’s. What is love?”

Burning Love. To the ground runs at Palazzo Pererria, Valletta on November 3 to 6. Tickets are available online from or from The Embassy Cinema Box office in Valletta.

www.ticketline.com.mt