Encore for critically-acclaimed Lampedusa

The drama Lampedusa will take centre stage for two more performances following popular demand.

Following its February run, the powerful play by Anders Lustgarten will be staged on Saturday, October 22, and Tuesday, October 25 at St James Cavalier, Valletta.

Lampedusa contrasts the lives of a fisherman retrieving the bodies of refugees drowned at sea with a Syrian woman facing daily prejudice in the UK.

Through two interwoven monologues, Stefano (Mikhail Basmadjian) narrates his terrifying, yet real stories. And, in the bleakest corners of the UK, Denise (Pia Zammit) collects pay day loans, witnessing crippling hardship and faces a barrage of complaints about immigration.

Mikhail Basmadjian

Lustagarten’s powerful story puts us behind the headlines of two strangers finding hope and connection where they least expect it. Set in Lampedusa and the UK, the storyline echoes the sentiments felt in Malta... and beyond.

It was described as a “bold and high quality” production by The Sunday Times of Malta and “the play to watch” by the Times of Malta theatre critic.

Directed by Herman Grech for Unifaun, the October 22 performance at 8pm will be staged in English and Maltese, while the October 25 show at 4.30pm will be staged in English.

The play will also be performed for delegates attending the World Summit for Arts and Culture and the Anna Lindh Euro-Mediterranean Forum in Malta.

Tickets are available online or by calling on 21 22 3200.

