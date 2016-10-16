Contrasts at Side Street Films

Daniel Radcliffe in Imperium.

One of Eden Cinemas’ Side Street’s films this month takes a look at the first date between US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama in South Side With You. And, while this celebrates the early days of the first black couple to occupy the White House, Imperium takes a look at the grim realities of the threats to society posed by White Supremacist groups.

As the US prepares to say goodbye to the Obamas, so long in the global public eye, we get the chance to get a more intimate glimpse at the couple in South Side With You, a semi-fictionalised account of the their first date in 1989.

Only, as attorney Michelle Robinson (Tika Sumpter) keeps insisting, spending time with Barack Obama (Parker Saw-yers), one of her firm’s junior law associates, does not constitute a date, her reluctance stemming more than anything from her opinion that co-workers should not get romantically involved.

Throughout the day, however, as they visit an art gallery, a community centre, catch a movie, and share ice cream, there is no doubt that the palpable chemistry between them cannot be ignored and the dynamic between them shifts into something stronger than friendship.

The film’s writer-director Richard Tanne states that Southside with You started with a glance between Michelle and Barack Obama. “There’s something special about the way the president and the first lady look at each other, and it’s something we’ve seen since the beginning of their rise to prominence. Their connection seems authentic and deep and vibrant. That’s a rare thing in life and I think it’s an even rarer thing for public figures.”

Tanne’s acute observation about the First Couple’s connection has translated seamlessly into his no-frills screenplay. The script presents the story as a straight-forward yet intelligent romance, charting this fateful day, letting the characters themselves be the core focus.

And it pays off. It feels as if the scope of the film is to highlight Michelle’s lack of interest and Barack’s attempts to win her over – which he succeeds in doing, of course. There are no overtly cute moments, nothing is forced.

Thanks to the spot-on performances of his leading couple, the way they come to look upon one another with mutual respect, admiration and a healthy sense of humour emerges naturally as they discover that they have more in common than they think which makes for an intellectual and emotional as much as physical attraction.

What is most admirable about Sumpter and Sawyers’ performances is their complete avoidance of mimicry of the famous, popular and in many instances beloved couple they are portraying.

Moreover, their ability to tap into the Obama essence is so uncanny, it is easy to imagine how Michelle and Barack as portrayed in the movie come to be the people we know today – the elegant, warm and articulate First Lady, and the dynamic and intelligent President, whose term soon comes to an end.

The second Side Street Film offering this month is Imperium. It is difficult to believe that the first Harry Potter movie was released 15 years ago. And that star Daniel Radcliffe, aged 12 at the time, has grown up into a fine young actor, carefully selecting his movies once his duties on the blockbuster franchise came to an end in 2011, going to take on some diverse, interesting and well-received roles.

In Imperium, Radcliffe plays Nate Foster, a young, idealistic FBI agent, who goes undercover to take down a radical right-wing terrorist group. The bright up-and-coming analyst must confront the challenge of sticking to a new identity while maintaining his real principles as he navigates the dangerous underworld of white supremacy.

Inspired by real events, Imperium also stars Toni Collette, Tracy Letts, with Nestor Carbonell, Burn Gorman and Sam Trammell and was written and directed by Daniel Ragussis.

South Side With You and Imperium are currently being screened daily at Eden Cinemas as part of the Side Street films series.