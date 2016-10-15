Advert
Saturday, October 15, 2016, 17:09

Tarxien and Mosta share the spoils

TARXIEN RAINBOWS 1

Nilsson 57

MOSTA 1

Priso 30

Tarxien’s greater industry and mobility had their opponents struggling to find some sort of rhythm, even if Mosta managed to get a kick-start in the shape of an early goal.

Claudio Frances gave an early inkling of his menace when his exquisite piece of footwork set up the ball for Daniel Zerafa but the post stood in the way of the Rainbows defender.

On the half hour mark with Taxien doing all the running, Mosta cashed in on the Rainbows’ flat defence when Reid’s long ball allowed Priso to barge through before planting past Philip Schranz via the aid of the post.

Tarxien’s reaction did not go beyond a couple of crosses. Shy the hour mark, substitute Alex Nilsson, brought in for Frances, connected first-time to Emerson Marcelina’s measured ball to draw level with a spectacular scissors-kick.

The end came with both teams clinging on to what they had started with. Mosta were definitely the more satisfied.  

