Hibs, Floriana in goalless draw

Hibs and Floriana cancelled each other in a goalless draw at the Hibs Stadium.

Hibs started brightly and after two minutes Marcelo Dias picked Varea inside the area but his low drive was pushed away by goalkeeper Justin Haber.

Floriana responded on seven minutes through a Mauricio Vella shot that whizzed just wide.

On 25 minutes Hibs goalkeeper Andrew Hogg did well to keep out Nicholas Chiesa’s cross-shot.

The best chance came Floriana’s way on 31 minutes when Samb’s shot on the turn was tipped over by Hogg.

The Senegalese striker threatened again three minutes from the break when he connected to Chiesa’s cross but his header finished just wide.

Hibs had the ball in the Floriana net on 49 minutes when Jorginho’s effort from a free-kick finished into the path of Renan Telles who quickly squared to Jurgen Degabriele who stabbed home. But the ‘goal’ was annulled as Degabriele was in an offside position.

At the other end Hogg had to be alert to push away Samb’s header.

Steve Pisani, who had just replaced Clyde Borg, almost had an instant impact as barely two minutes from his introduction he was picked by steaming Scicluna but his effort just missed the upright.

There was little to separate the two teams with Hibs dominating possession but struggling to breach a solid Floriana rearguard.

Hibs midfielder Jackson Lima was voted as the BOV Player of the Match.