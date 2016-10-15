Chelsea hammer Leicester in battle of last two champions

Goals from the Premier League's leading marksman Diego Costa, Eden Hazard and Victor Moses ensured Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri's visit to his old club was a far cry from five months ago when the Foxes received a guard of honour for their title triumph.
The unmarked Costa's seventh-minute strike was his seventh goal of the season, before Chelsea's dominance was further rewarded, following more comedy defending, by Hazard's expertly-taken second.
Moses finished a brilliant one-two 10 minutes from time to leave Leicester as the first English top-flight champions since Blackburn Rovers 21 years ago to lose their opening four away games of the season.
