Advert
Saturday, October 15, 2016, 15:35

Chelsea hammer Leicester in battle of last two champions

Chelsea demolished the team that succeeded them as Premier League winners when champions Leicester City succumbed tamely 3-0 at Stamford Bridge this afternoon

Goals from the Premier League's leading marksman Diego Costa, Eden Hazard and Victor Moses ensured Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri's visit to his old club was a far cry from five months ago when the Foxes received a guard of honour for their title triumph.

The unmarked Costa's seventh-minute strike was his seventh goal of the season, before Chelsea's dominance was further rewarded, following more comedy defending, by Hazard's expertly-taken second.

Moses finished a brilliant one-two 10 minutes from time to leave Leicester as the first English top-flight champions since Blackburn Rovers 21 years ago to lose their opening four away games of the season. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Maltese offroad driver places third in...

  2. Several clubs discuss breakaway league

  3. Conte laughs off 'strange' speculation...

  4. Liverpool's Klopp named Premier League...

  5. Chelsea agree lucrative kit deal with Nike

  6. FIFA chief Infantino claims ‘positive’...

  7. Liverpool, United warn fans ahead of...

  8. Toni Kroos wants to retire at Real Madrid

  9. Foxes still hunted despite poor start,...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 15-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed