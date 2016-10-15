Blues punish sloppy Spartans

Sliema Wanderers made it three wins in a row as they eased past Ħamrun Spartans 3-0 at the Hibs Stadium.

It was the Spartans who threatened first on nine minutes when Jake Grech’s volley was tipped away by Sliema goalkeeper Glenn Zammit.

At the other end Spartans goalkeeper David Cassar did well to push away Mark Scerri’s low drive.

Ħamrun lost Cassar to injury on 23 minutes and was replaced by Matthew Farrugia.

The new entrant was beaten on 32 minutes when the Blues were awarded a penalty for a foul by Christian Maldini on Mattias Muccardi. From the spot Alex Muscat drilled the ball home.

On the restart, the Spartans looked an improved side but it was Sliema who struck.

Jean Paul Farrugia embarked on a surging run that took him past Maldini before hitting past Farrugia.

Sliema wrapped up the points on 80 minutes. From a central free-kick, Denni’s curling drive came off the bar with the ball hitting Spartans defender Maldini with the ball rolling into the net.

Sliema defender Mattias Muccardi was voted as the BOV Player of the match.