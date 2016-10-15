Advert
Saturday, October 15, 2016, 17:23

Blues punish sloppy Spartans

Sliema Wanderers made it three wins in a row as they eased past Ħamrun Spartans 3-0 at the Hibs Stadium.

It was the Spartans who threatened first on nine minutes when Jake Grech’s volley was tipped away by Sliema goalkeeper Glenn Zammit.

At the other end Spartans goalkeeper David Cassar did well to push away Mark Scerri’s low drive.

Ħamrun lost Cassar to injury on 23 minutes and was replaced by Matthew Farrugia.

The new entrant was beaten on 32 minutes when the Blues were awarded a penalty for a foul by Christian Maldini on Mattias Muccardi. From the spot Alex Muscat drilled the ball home.

On the restart, the Spartans looked an improved side but it was Sliema who struck.

Jean Paul Farrugia embarked on a surging run that took him past Maldini before hitting past Farrugia.

Sliema wrapped up the points on 80 minutes. From a central free-kick, Denni’s curling drive came off the bar with the ball hitting Spartans defender Maldini with the ball rolling into the net.

Sliema defender Mattias Muccardi was voted as the BOV Player of the match.

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Maltese offroad driver places third in...

  2. Several clubs discuss breakaway league

  3. Conte laughs off 'strange' speculation...

  4. Liverpool's Klopp named Premier League...

  5. Chelsea agree lucrative kit deal with Nike

  6. FIFA chief Infantino claims ‘positive’...

  7. Liverpool, United warn fans ahead of...

  8. Toni Kroos wants to retire at Real Madrid

  9. Foxes still hunted despite poor start,...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 15-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed