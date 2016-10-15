Miss Saigon celebrates 25th anniversary

A special 25th anniversary performance of Miss Saigon, directed by Cameron Mackintosh, is being screened tomorrow in local cinemas.

The legendary musical Miss Saigon tomorrow returns to the big screen for one day only to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

This spectacular 25th anniversary gala performance also features appearances by the original cast, including Jonathan Pryce and Lea Salonga. The extraordinary performance is recorded live in London’s West End, capturing true and authentic emotions on film.

Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed anniversary performance of Boubil and Schonberg’s legendary musical has been referred to as “the best film of a stage show”.

The epic love story tells the tragic tale of a young bargirl Kim, orphaned by war, who falls in love with American GI Chris – but their lives are torn apart by the fall of Saigon.

■ Miss Saigon’s 25th anniversary gala performance will be showing at the following cinemas tomorrow: Eden Cinema in St Julian’s at 4.30pm and 8pm, Empire Cinema in Buġibba at 4pm and 8.30pm, Embassy Cinema in Valletta at 4pm and 7.30pm, Galleria Cinema in Fgura at 2pm, 5.30pm and 8.50pm and Citadel Cinema in Victoria at 8pm. The film is suitable for those aged 15 and over.