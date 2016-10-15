Announcements

MICALLEF. On October 13, Dr HILDA MICALLEF, MD, DCP (Lond.), née Boffa, widow of Dr Philip Micallef, aged 93, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Philip and his wife Marilu, her daughter Anne and her husband Peter Schranz, her granddaughters Nicola and her husband Richard, Catherine and her husband Wesley, her grandson Jonathan, her great-grandson Thomas, her sister Melina Sant Cassia, her sister-in-law Pauline, nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives, friends and all the staff at Villa Messina, Rabat. The funeral leaves Capua Court Hospital, Sliema, today, Saturday, October 15, at 8am for the Annunciation of Our Lady parish church, Balzan, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Żebbuġ cemetery. Donations to charitable institutions will be much appreciated. Special thanks to all the staff at Villa Messina, Rabat, for their patience, care and dedication demonstrated throughout the years. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

COPPINI – JEFFREY. We love you and miss you, Jeff. Lord God, we know that those who listen to Your word are transformed by You. Even in suffering You show us the joy of the resurrection. Mum, dad, Tiziana and Nicole.

FENECH – MOSES. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, today the 22nd anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Flavia, Lorry, Erika and Ivan.

FENECH – MOSES. On the 22nd anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his daughter Bice, grandchildren Stanley, Pierre, Marie Louise and Antoine, their respective spouses and children.

GAUCI BORDA – PAUL. Treasured memories of a beloved father, today the 32nd anni­versary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his daughter Myra, her husband Neville and their sons Gabriel and Raphael.

MIZZI – FRANS of Vittoriosa. Treasured and vivid memories, today the 39th anniversary of his demise.

Dearest still,

As years depart.

Your memory lives

Within our hearts.

Loved too dearly to be forgotten.

Charles, Ugo and Helen.