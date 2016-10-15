Photos of the week - Times of Malta

Times of Malta presents a selection of its photographers' choice of their best photos over the past days.

A fisherman sits in his 'luzzu' fishing boat after the LNG tanker MV Armada Mediterrana (rear) arrived in Marsaxlokk Bay outside the fishing village of Marsaxlokk on October 10. Mired in political controversy because of safety concerns, the tanker will be permanently moored at Marsaxlokk Bay, where it will serve as a floating storage unit for a new gas-fired power station. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

The controversial LNG tanker Armada Meditterana arrives at Delimara on October 10. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A man manoeuvres his fishing boat after the LNG tanker MV Armada Mediterrana (rear) arrived in Marsaxlokk Bay outside the fishing village of Marsaxlokk on October 10. Mired in political controversy because of safety concerns, the tanker will be permanently moored at Marsaxlokk Bay, where it will serve as a floating storage unit for a new gas-fired power station. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A man looks at the controversial LNG tanker Armada Meditterana at Delimara on October 10. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Minister Without Portfolio Konrad Mizzi looks back to the camera whilst the controversial LNG Tanker Armada Meditterana arrives at Delimara on October 10. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Fishing boats are seen in Marsaxlokk in front of the Delimara power station in the early morning of October 10. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A light plane flies over Marsaxlokk Bay to shoot aerial footage of the LNG tanker MV Armada Mediterrana as it arrives at Delimara on October 10. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A policeman quickly guides traffic away from a roundabout in gridlocked morning traffic near Paola on October 7. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

Activists hold a counter-protest during a demonstration organised by Moviment Patrijotti Maltin to protest against a proposed Muslim prayer room in Bugibba on October 9. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

People at a salon look protestors from the Moviment Patrijotti Maltin during a demonstration against a proposed Muslim prayer room in Bugibba on October 9. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A Muslim man walks towards protestors from the Moviment Patrijotti Maltin during a demonstration against a proposed Muslim prayer room in Bugibba on October 9. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A woman looks at protestors from the Moviment Patrijotti Maltin during a demonstration against a proposed Muslim prayer room in Bugibba on October 9. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A Muslim women walks by a street stencil portraying Jesus Christ with a euro sign at the Valletta bus terminus on October 11. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

A couple admires one of the classic cars participating in the Mdina Grand Prix during the Concours D' Elegance in Mdina on October 7. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Classic cars participating in the Mdina Grand Prix are admired during the Concours D' Elegance in Mdina on October 7. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A classic car owner during the judging stage of the Mdina Grand Prix Concours D' Elegance in Mdina on October 7. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Two men dressed in period clothing during Mdina Grand Prix Concours D' Elegance in Mdina on October 7. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A car competing in the Mdina Grand Prix climbs back towards Mdina on October 8. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Grandparents watch a parliamentary sitting from the Strangers Gallery at Parliament House in Valletta on October 7. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Josephine Bartolo had everyone in tears as she appealed for access to her grandchildren during a parliamentary sitting on October 7. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Grandparents watch a parliamentary sitting from the Strangers Gallery at Parliament House in Valletta on October 7 Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat addresses the media while Sheikh Faisal consults with two aides during a press conference to announce that Banif Bank Portugal was selling its majority stake in Banif Bank Malta to a private Qatari investment group, at Auberge de Castille in Valletta on October 5. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

An Armed Forces soldier shows civilians how to aim an assault rifle during the charity fundraiser “Soldier for a Day” at the shooting ranges in Pembroke on October 8. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

An Armed Forces soldier helps a civilian abseil a 7-storey wall during the charity fundraiser “Soldier for a Day” at Lyster Barracks in Hal Far on October 8. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Two Armed Forces of Malta RHIBs are shown to civilians during the charity fundraiser “Soldier for a Day” out at sea on October 8. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A Jet2 Boeing 737 passes the Malta Freeport as it approaches Malta International Airport after flying in from Leeds in the UK on October 8. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Street lamps hang over Republic Street in Valletta on October 12. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Traditional Maltese balconies in Valletta on October 12. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Clothes hang to dry from wooden Maltese balconies in Valletta on October 12. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Maltese balconies hang over Republic Street in Valletta on October 12. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Antoine Grima places his hand on a plasma ball, one of the exhibits at the Esplora science centre in Kalkara, on the occasion that a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Malta Council for Science and Technology and the Parliamentary Secretariat for People with a Disability and the Elderly, on October 10. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A sweet stall at the Birgu Fest on October 8. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Candles and lanterns light up the streets of Vittoriosa on October 8. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Artists from fifteen countries participated in the Malta Tattoo Expo in St Julian’s on October 7. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Model Cervena Fox performs on stage during the Malta Tattoo Expo in St Julian’s on October 7. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

An artist tattoos a man during the Malta Tattoo Expo in St Julian’s on October 7. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Ships moored in Grand Harbour on October 12. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A ‘dghajsa tal-pass’ ferries tourists across Grand Harbour on October 12. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Cruise liners moored in Grand Harbour on October 12. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Visitors walk through a tunnel forming part of the old Malta Railway which was closed down in 1931 in Floriana on October 9. Locals and tourists flocked to see part of the network of tunnels during an open day. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Visitors walk through a tunnel forming part of the old Malta Railway which was closed down in 1931 in Floriana on October 9. Locals and tourists flocked to see part of the network of tunnels during an open day. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Rachel Grech, Tony Vella and the VOICES choir perform “Barcelona” during the final night of the 25th anniversary concert of VOICES Celebration at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali on October 9. The show brought 25 years of VOICES concerts to raise funds for various charities to an end, with more than 2 million euro having been raised in that time. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Melissa Caruana and Rachel Tedesco Triccas sing “Stairway to Heaven” during the final night of the 25th anniversary concert of VOICES Celebration at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali on October 9. The show brought 25 years of VOICES concerts to raise funds for various charities to an end, with more than 2 million euro having been raised in that time. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Assistant choir director Tony Vella directs the VOICES choir during the final night of the 25th anniversary concert of VOICES Celebration at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali on October 9. The show brought 25 years of VOICES concerts to raise funds for various charities to an end, with more than 2 million euro having been raised in that time. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Christopher Busuttil (left) and André' Curmi sing “Pretty Woman” during the final night of the 25th anniversary concert of VOICES Celebration at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali on October 9. The show brought 25 years of VOICES concerts to raise funds for various charities to an end, with more than 2 million euro having been raised in that time. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Members of the VOICES choir perform during the final night of the 25th anniversary concert of VOICES Celebration at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali on October 9. The show brought 25 years of VOICES concerts to raise funds for various charities to an end, with more than 2 million euro having been raised in that time. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Choir director Martina Caruana directs the VOICES choir during the final night of the 25th anniversary concert of VOICES Celebration at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali on October 9. The show brought 25 years of VOICES concerts to raise funds for various charities to an end, with more than 2 million euro having been raised in that time. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A backstage view of members of the VOICES choir as they perform during the final night of the 25th anniversary concert of VOICES Celebration at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali on October 9. The show brought 25 years of VOICES concerts to raise funds for various charities to an end, with more than 2 million euro having been raised in that time. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Singer Gianluca Bezzina is filmed by his sister, singer Dorothy Bezzina, (right) as he sings “Viva La Vida” during the final night of the 25th anniversary concert of VOICES Celebration at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali on October 9. The show brought 25 years of VOICES concerts to raise funds for various charities to an end, with more than 2 million euro having been raised in that time. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Members of the VOICES choir perform during the final night of the 25th anniversary concert of VOICES Celebration at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali on October 9. The show brought 25 years of VOICES concerts to raise funds for various charities to an end, with more than 2 million euro having been raised in that time. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Two players compete for the ball during the Super Cup final between Poiatti Qormi and Floriana Young Starts at the Kordin National Hockey Centre in Corradino on October 9. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Two players compete for the ball during the Super Cup final between Poiatti Qormi and Floriana Young Starts at the Kordin National Hockey Centre in Corradino on October 9. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Two players compete for the ball during the Super Cup final between Poiatti Qormi and Floriana Young Starts at the Kordin National Hockey Centre in Corradino on October 9. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Players compete for the ball during the Super Cup final between Poiatti Qormi and Floriana Young Starts at the Kordin National Hockey Centre in Corradino on October 9. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Malta’s Cain Attard (centre) and Moldova’s Radu Rogace (left) vie for the ball during their UEFA U21 Championship group match at the Hibernians Stadium in Corradino on October 11. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Malta’s Johann Bezzina (right) makes his way past Moldova’s Dinu Graur during their UEFA U21 Championship group match at the Hibernians Stadium in Corradino on October 11. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Malta’s Ryan Camenzuli (right) is denied the ball by Moldova’s Dinu Graur (left) during their UEFA U21 Championship group match at the Hibernians Stadium in Corradino on October 11. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Malta’s Ryan Camenzuli (left), and Moldova’s Ion Burlacu vie for the ball during their UEFA U21 Championship group match at the Hibernians Stadium in Corradino on October 11. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Malta’s Jean Borg celebrates with teammate Ryan Camenzuli after scoring the opening goal against Moldova during their UEFA U21 Championship group match at the Hibernians Stadium in Corradino on October 11. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Malta U21 football team celebrate after Jean Borg scores the opening goal against Moldova during their UEFA U21 Championship group match at the Hibernians Stadium in Corradino on October 11. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli