Advert
Saturday, October 15, 2016, 09:01

Watch: Raging tuk tuk driver video goes viral

A video of an enraged tuk tuk driver condemning the state of Egypt's suffering economy has gone viral, underlining growing popular discontent over shortages of food staples.

Filmed in the crowded narrow lanes of a working class Cairo neighbourhood, the video shows the driver - surrounded by locals - condemning the government for spending money on ceremony and pomp while the poor suffer.

He said Egypt's image on television looks like a wealthy European city, but down in the streets it looks closer to Somalia.

The segment, which was originally on the pro-government Al Hayat television channel, had gained 1.5 million views and 44,000 likes on Facebook. It has since been pulled from the network's media sites.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Shark breaks into diver's cage

  2. BBC blunder shows gorilla instead of...

  3. Official burial for Lithuanian police...

  4. Blue-eyed Visayan spotted deer calf...

  5. Watch: Raging tuk tuk driver video goes...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 15-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed