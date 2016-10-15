Trump fires the... teleprompters
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump got to return to what he said was his preferred mode of public speaking during a campaign rally in Charlotte on Friday -- without a Teleprompter.
Trump was in the middle of his speech when he admitted his Teleprompter hadn't been working for some time.
"By the way, these teleprompters haven't been working for the last 20 minutes, and I actually like my speech better without Tteleprompters," he said.
He went on to dismantle one of the monitors, and said he wouldn't pay the contractor for the malfunctioning devices.
